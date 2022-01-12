$240.43 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce $240.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.80 million to $244.07 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,209.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,135. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

