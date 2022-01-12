2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Philip D. Gregory Sells 1,452 Shares

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. 397,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,222. 2seventy bio Inc has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that 2seventy bio Inc will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

