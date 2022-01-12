$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.
In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DTE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.78. 954,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,940. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
Recommended Story: Options Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.