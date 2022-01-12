$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.78. 954,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,940. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

