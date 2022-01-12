3,111 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Malibu Boats by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Malibu Boats by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

MBUU opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

