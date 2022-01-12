$33.97 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report sales of $33.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.02 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $122.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BASE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

NASDAQ BASE traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

