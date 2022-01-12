$377.87 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $377.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $369.85 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $373.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $18,666,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.



