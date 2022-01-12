$4.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

FISV traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $109.47. 2,709,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,469. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

