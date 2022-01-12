51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.76

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 9299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.58.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.
About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
