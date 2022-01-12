51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.76

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.76 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 9299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.58.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job during the second quarter worth about $109,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 51job by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 51job in the second quarter worth $183,000.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

