51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Gap Up to $45.83

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.83, but opened at $50.00. 51job shares last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 19,835 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth about $109,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth about $183,000.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

