55I LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

55I LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after acquiring an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $262.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.86 and a 200 day moving average of $246.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.