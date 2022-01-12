55I LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

55I LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW opened at $249.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.