55I LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

