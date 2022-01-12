55I LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

55I LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.