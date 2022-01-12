55I LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 258.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17.

