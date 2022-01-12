55I LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

55I LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.19.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.