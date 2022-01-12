55I LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $118.13 and a 12 month high of $153.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

