55I LLC Purchases Shares of 17,175 JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Separately, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $927,000.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JEMA opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.