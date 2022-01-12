55I LLC Purchases Shares of 17,175 JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Separately, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $927,000.

Shares of JEMA opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21.

