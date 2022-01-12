55I LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

55I LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,009,000 after buying an additional 4,272,676 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,831,000 after buying an additional 889,665 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 34,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.