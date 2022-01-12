55I LLC Sells 970 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

55I LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57.

