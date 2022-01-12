55I LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 86.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 60,930 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $262.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.54. The company has a market capitalization of $250.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $177.44 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

