5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.75. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

