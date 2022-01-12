6,288 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,505,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $11,640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

DOCS stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.