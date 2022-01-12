965 Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,258. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

