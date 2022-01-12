a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 3672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
Several research firms have issued reports on AKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $2,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
