a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 3672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. Analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $2,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

