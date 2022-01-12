Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.51. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $825,000.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

