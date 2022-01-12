Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in a year's time, courtesy of robust earnings surprise trend. In third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company reported the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. It reported robust growth in key metrics from the pre-pandemic levels. A robust back-to-school season contributed to the company’s upbeat performance. Lower promotions and markdowns, efficient expense management, and strategic investments across marketing, technology and fulfillment aided results. The company issued an upbeat fiscal 2021 view. However, it expects higher operating expense in the fiscal fourth quarter due to elevated fulfillment expenses and marketing spend. Supply-chain disruptions and higher freight cost are likely to persist in the days ahead. As a result, it slashed fiscal fourth quarter sales view on a two-year basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.

ANF stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

