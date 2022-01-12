Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $319.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.57. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

