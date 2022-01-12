Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Acquires 45,226 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 45,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $196,280.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 307,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,371. The company has a market cap of $262.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

