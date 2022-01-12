Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $446.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACN. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.76.

NYSE ACN opened at $375.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Accenture by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

