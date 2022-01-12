Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Accolade were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Accolade by 91.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. decreased their price target on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.