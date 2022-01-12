Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at BTIG Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, cut their target price on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.73.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after buying an additional 459,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after buying an additional 373,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after buying an additional 337,914 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.