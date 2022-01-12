Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACER. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.