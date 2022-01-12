Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Shares Up 0.2%

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Get Ackrell SPAC Partners I alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 14.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 68,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.