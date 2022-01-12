ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $463,888.51 and approximately $41,688.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00036986 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

