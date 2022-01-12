Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.58 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $559.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

