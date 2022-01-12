Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.56. Addex Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

