adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.50.

ADDYY opened at $145.67 on Monday. adidas has a one year low of $137.64 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

