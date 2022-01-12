ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) received a €17.00 ($19.32) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:ADV traded up €0.66 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.86 ($15.75). 281,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €7.96 ($9.05) and a 1 year high of €15.48 ($17.59).

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

