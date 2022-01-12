ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) PT Set at €17.00 by Warburg Research

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) received a €17.00 ($19.32) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.
ETR:ADV traded up €0.66 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.86 ($15.75). 281,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of €7.96 ($9.05) and a 1 year high of €15.48 ($17.59).
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
