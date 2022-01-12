Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160,404 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.23. The stock had a trading volume of 464,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,009,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

