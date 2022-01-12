Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $155.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.33.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

