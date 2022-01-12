Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 98.8% over the last three years.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39.

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,630 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $625,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.