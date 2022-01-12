Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 98.8% over the last three years.
Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $625,000.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
