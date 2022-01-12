Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

