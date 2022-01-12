Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $57.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

