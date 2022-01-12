Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 129,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International stock opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.