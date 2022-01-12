Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 164.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

