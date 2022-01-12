Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 61,694 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 95,239 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 54,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $34.58.

