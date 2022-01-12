Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of KO opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

