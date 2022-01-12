Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.53. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $108.79 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

