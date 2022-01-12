Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 935.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

PFXF stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

