Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 54,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Shares of FSMB stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.